Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opera and dramatic comedy are all on offer at the University of Chester this term.

Alison Matthews and Leo Burtin will perform The Best of Both Worlds: A Busker’s Opera at the Kingsway campus on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm.

Matthews and Burtin are funded escapees: she from the American dream; he from France. By air and by sea, to the Best of Both Worlds (the UK), they meet in the middle and make a song and dance of their financial woes.

To make this piece (part cabaret, part lecture and part participatory experiment), they’ve met with a host of different people from street market traders to CEOs to take the temperature of how people feel about the UK’s class system.

Featuring pop songs, French street music classics and audience participation, this performance will resonate with anyone who has ever worried about money, or felt squeezed our capitalist society. If you’re lucky, you might even get paid to join the performers on stage.

Tickets are £10 (£5 for students) and the performance will be in Room CKW005.

On Wednesday, March 8 at 8pm, Ollie Crick will perform From Street to Salon, Solo!

An active lecture demonstration, the whole history of dramatic comedy, from Aristophanes to the present, will be explained, deployed, performed, diagnosed and digressed, together with explanation and exposition of the necessary performance skills.

This will be mixed with jokes, manipulative skills, illusion, theatrical mask and disguise, state of the art theatrical research, audience involvement and good-natured bluff, all of which will all be deployed to inspire the mind, amuse the body and educate the audience.

The performance will be in Room CKW007 and tickets are £10 (£5 for students).

For more information visit www.kingswaytheatre.co.uk