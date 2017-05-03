Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arguably the UK's most popular comedian Michael McIntyre is to bring his Big World Tour to venues in Liverpool and Manchester next year.

McIntyre, who was once reported to be the highest grossing comedian in the world, will be stopping at the Manchester Arena on April 20 and 21 and the Liverpool Echo Arena on April 28, 2018.

The comedian will also visit several other arenas across the UK and Ireland as well as dates in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands.

The global tour follows the huge success of his current BBC series Michael McIntyre’s Big Show which saw its second series launch with an average of more than 6.5m viewers. The BAFTA nominated programme has been commissioned for a third series and has six new episodes set for broadcast this year.

His career has skyrocketed over the past decade, both on stage and in television.

McIntyre has also guest starred in a number of popular programmes such as The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You and was a judge on the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

In 2010 and 2014, he hosted the Royal Variety Performance on ITV - after previously performed on the show twice. His first appearance saw him become the show's youngest ever host.

His stand up tours have been widely popular, selling more than 1.5 million tickets in the UK alone to date, including a record-breaking 28 performances at London’s 16,000 capacity O2 Arena. He was awarded the keys to the venue in 2015, a rare honour shared with the likes of Prince, Take That and One Direction.

His live shows have previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

His four DVD releases, Live and Laughing, Hello Wembley, Showtime and Happy and Glorious have sold over five million copies in the UK.

Tickets for the Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour go on general sale on Friday, May 5, at 10am.

You can book tickets via Ticketmaster here .