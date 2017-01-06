Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester boasts some of the oldest pubs in the world and many of them are still serving up pints to punters, hundreds of years since they opened.

But other city hostelries were less fortunate and befell all manner of different fates.

Some were turned into different enterprises, from clothes shops to chemists, while others demolished and wiped from the map completely.

But these long-lost boozers are still fondly remembered by the people who used to frequent them.

And some magical memories have been stirred by Chester History and Heritage Centre, which has been publishing pictures of 'lost' Chester pubs on its Facebook page.

The centre has kindly allowed us to share the images, all of which are of pubs no longer trading in the city. Some met their dates with a demolition crew years ago, while others are still standing and are now shops selling anything from menswear to makeup.

Scroll through this gallery and see how many you remember:

We hope you enjoyed being reminded of places like Clavertons on Lower Bridge Street, now an estate agents, and the Old Nags Head on Foregate Street, now Boots. Other pubs we've featured were demolished so long ago you may not even know they existed – places like the Olde Lamb, which stood nextdoor to the Falcoln, the White House, just up the road from the old Red House at Dee Banks, and the Jolly Miller, nestled under the canal bridge on City Road.

Then there are the host of pubs which were knocked down when the Inner Ring Road project changed the face of the city centre, places like the Ring O' Bells, the Brewer's Arms and Grosvenor Park Hotel, all on Foregate Street.

Our gallery features 14 city boozers, so we're only scratching the surface when it comes to the dozens of pubs which have come and gone down the decades.

We know you will have other favourite 'lost' pubs so please share your memories and pictures with us by emailing david.triggs@trinitymirror.com.