Tickets have gone on sale for Chester Zoo’s annual blockbuster Christmas event, The Lanterns.

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo has become a much loved occasion on the festive calendar. With demand growing every year organisers are offering the public a chance to book early in 2017.

The spectacular evening event, which is now in its fifth year, has proven to be a popular way to raise funds for the zoo’s work as a conservation charity.



Organisers have revealed there will be more live performance characters offering a new, more enthralling experience for visitors of all ages.

Chester Zoo will be transformed into an enchanting world full of illumination and spellbinding theatrical adventure.

As twilight falls, a magical Christmas postal depot will come to life. Visitors will imagine what the animals are asking Father Christmas for this year and post their own letters, sharing their dreams and wishes.

Charlotte Smith, Head of Discovery and Learning, said: “As visitors explore a magical route through the zoo they will discover a magnificent animal-inspired fairy tale, revealing the story of a Christmas sorting office.

“This is now such a well-loved annual event and demand for tickets is extraordinary, so we’ve created more tickets than ever before and we’re giving people the chance to book early to avoid missing out.”

For the first time, the 2017 edition of The Lanterns has been lovingly created by the zoo in partnership with multi award-winning outdoor arts producers Wild Rumpus.

Producers of the acclaimed Just So Festival, Wild Rumpus are specialists in creating extraordinary worlds, telling incredible stories and bringing to life moments of wonder for all ages.

The Lanterns will run on selected nights from Friday 24 November – Saturday 30 December.

Tickets range from £12-17.50 for adults and £5 -£15 for children. Infants age 2 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here .