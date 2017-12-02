Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a genuine fact that the majority of our everyday lives is conducted online these days.

There's no denying that we're all better connected than ever and with this in mind, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most useful social media accounts to follow if you live in Chester (or if you've moved away and still like to keep updated on what's going on).

There are so many great local social media sites, but here are some must-haves:

Chester Chronicle

@ChesterChron (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram)

Obviously we're going to start with ourselves. We work hard to deliver Chester's breaking news every day as quickly as we possibly can, as well as keeping tabs on upcoming and current events happening in the city.

If it's happening in Chester, we will let you know about it.

S*** Chester

@S*** Chester (Twitter)

The anonymous Twitter account started life in 2013 as a private joke between two friends and got its controversial name based on the observational humour of the popular @S***London Twitter account.

Despite the moniker causing offence to a handful of people who failed to see the irony behind the name at first, the account is now one of the city's most popular go-to Twitter accounts with more than 23,000 followers and is a positive look at the highs and lows of Chester life.

The Chester Blog, a spin-off of the account, features regular interviews with Chester people and is a huge supporter of local businesses.

Storyhouse

@StoryhouseLive (Twitter)

Chester has waited a long time for a facility like Storyhouse.

Boasting a theatre, cinema, library, restaurant, bar and arts centre – this is the go-to place for culture in the city and the Storyhouse Twitter account is chock full of information about how you can soak it all up by detailing what's on and when.

Chester History & Heritage Centre (Facebook)

If you're a sucker for a bit of local nostalgia, you should be following the Chester History & Heritage Facebook page.

Photos of Chester over the years ranging from as far back as the 18th century to the 1990s are posted every day, sparking fond anecdotal conversations, and even once in a while, reuniting old friends.

Cheshire West and Chester Council

@Go_CheshireWest (Twitter)

As the official account for its customer service, their Twitter account is one of the easiest ways to get in touch with Cheshire West and Chester Council about any issues or concerns if you want a speedy reply.

It's also informative for letting you know what's going on in the borough such as road closures, events that are happening and local recruitment.

Amble

@Amble_hq (Twitter and Facebook)

Created by people who were sick of only finding out what was going on in the city after it had happened, Amble is a quirky guide to all things Chester, outlining the best places to eat, things to do with a nod to Chester's creative hidden gems.

Chester Zoo

@chesterzoo (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram)

Thanks to regular posts of pictures and footage of the fabulous animals, you can make sure you never miss out on anything that's going on at the UK's most popular zoo.

All the videos they post are guaranteed to make you smile, including the recent one of the world's smallest monkey giving birth! If you're a fan of the zoo, you need to be following them on social media!

We Love Chester

@thechesterapp (Twitter and Facebook)

If you've got an eye for a bargain (and who hasn't?), the We Love Chester Twitter page is the one to follow.

The page is full of the latest special deals and promotions in Chester, and if you download the free app (the first of its kind in Chester) you'll know what promotions you can find in Chester right now, where the nearest outlet you need can be found and it even has an in-built navigation to take you right to it.

Cheshire police

@cheshirepolice (Twitter)

Very informative for road closures, roadworks and travel disruptions, Cheshire police's official Twitter account includes regular updates on ongoing incidents across the county. Plus it is always reassuring to know when criminals have been jailed and vulnerable elderly residents have been checked on.