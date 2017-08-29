Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are in the pipeline for Chester to become part of an award-winning Ale Trail.

Next month, the popular Flintshire Ale Trail marks its seventh year with a change to its usual bus routes and pubs across the county, and organisers say it's always such a popular event that they are looking to expand the trail into Chester and Cardiff next year.

The event enables revellers to visit a series of local pubs and special microbrewery via bus from 11am-11pm, with routes running every 30 minutes.

It was first organised back in 2010 in answer to a rise in the number of rural pubs closing across the UK and a boom in microbreweries and production of independent ales, supported by community pubs.

New routes

The company also host events in Wrexham, Conwy, Snowdonia and the Wirral - and they are planning to come a little bit closer to home next year, by holding one in Chester.

Ale Trails founder Shelly Barratt told our sister paper The Daily Post : "People come from all over the UK and even overseas to be part of the Ale Trail.

“We are going from strength to strength and hope to see more punters than ever at our next event. We’ve been looking to add new pubs so we can introduce regular passengers to the other side of the county, to offer something different."

She added: "There are plans for new routes in Chester and Cardiff and to build on the ale trails we already have, working with some of the region’s top licensees and landlords to showcase some of the finest independent produce the area has to offer.”

There are still tickets available for the Flintshire Ale Trail on Saturday, September 9. Tickets cost £15 and are available at www.realaletrail.co.uk.

The pubs on the route are The Plough Inn, on Aston Hill, The Red Lion in Penyffordd, The White Lion in Hope, The Railway Inn, Coed Talon, the Queens Head and The Gold Cape in Mold, and The Griffin, Mynydd Isa.

Hafod Brewery and Deva Craft Beer Brewery’s Microfest will also form part of the journey for the first time.