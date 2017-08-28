Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vintage-loving foodies will be in their element when Chester plays host to an exciting new event.

The city's first ever Vintage & Street Food Fair will take place at the Carriage Shed near Chester train station on Saturday, October 7, featuring more than 40 stalls of fashion, furniture and homewares.

Hosted by Judy's Affordable Vintage Fair, there will be all kinds of eclectic things on offer – from dandy to land-girl to 1960s hellcat, and some of the best street food in the North West.

Judy’s handpick the finest vintage traders in the UK and feature a range of unique items from the 1940’s through to the 1990’s.

Entry is £2 entry and under 12s can get in for free.