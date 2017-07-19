Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse is holding an exciting gin and vodka festival this autumn.

The Gin & Vodka Spirit festival is the second event of its type to be held at the Roodee, but they promise a 'unique' and improved experience, celebrating flavour, history and the production and style of gin and vodka.

The boozy affair will be held in the Pavilion Suite on Saturday, October 28 from 12.30pm-10.30pm with tickets priced at £12 which includes a spirit guide, souvenir copa glass and one drink token, as well as a sample of a gin or vodka of the festival favourite.

There are 140 different varieties of gin and vodka and a rum bar featuring 15 different types of rum.

