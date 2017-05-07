Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Races’ three day May Festival is an unmissable date in the Chester and Cheshire calendar.

From fine dining and cork popping to the ultimate overnight accommodation, The Chester Grosvenor has been welcoming race goers throughout the UK and beyond to its hotel for many years, but how does a 5* Hotel prepare for such an event?

From 900+ diners, 450+ individual overnight bookings and more than 1000 bottles of Champagne consumed over the three-day event, staff at The Chester Grosvenor have been working around the clock to ensure that everything is in perfect order for when guests arrive.

New for this year, a ‘pop-up’ Taittinger Champagne Bar has been erected at the front of La Brasserie restaurant. Replacing the Rococo Chocolate store in a prime position looking onto Eastgate Street, within site of the Roman walls and famous Eastgate Clock tower, the Champagne bar will be open to race-goers and resident guests over the three day race meet.

Demonstrating its position as the only 5* hotel in Chester, The Chester Grosvenor will go above and beyond for its clients. From ordering specific drink brands and keeping slippers at the entrance for overnight guests returning with sore feet, the May Festival is also the only time throughout the whole year that the hotel serves pints of beer. Even the most superstitious guests are tended to, with one table of 13 that books every year being made up to 14 with a teddy in a suit.

Hotel manager Harry Shepherd comments: “The whole of Chester comes alive for this particular race meet and with many clients returning year after year, we go out of our way to ensure that every guest, new and old, has a spectacular day. Whether it’s an early brunch, a quick glass of Champagne before the races, or a relaxing meal after the big day, we have built our reputation on providing the best possible service.”

The Chester Grosvenor will be offering a broad range of hospitality over the three-day event with the Taittinger Champagne Bar open from 11am on May 10-12.

For further information or to make a booking simply visit: www.chestergrosvenor.com or call 01244 895665.