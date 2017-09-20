Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester has been invaded again – but this time it is by superheroes rather than Romans or Roundheads.

Over the past few weekends, visitors to Chester may have noticed colourful figures from the world of comic books, film and television.

Characters such as Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Thor, Spider-Man and the Joker, as well as some mischievous Minions, have been promoting Chester’s very own comic convention which takes place this weekend.

Chester Comic Con is being held at Chester Racecourse on Sunday, September 24.

Last year, the inaugural event was a sell out with more than 2,500 people attending.

Organisers says this year’s convention will be twice as big, with guests including Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf, Emily Berrington from Humans, Roger Ashton-Griffiths from Game of Thrones, Christopher Fairbank from Guardians of the Galaxy.

A touch of glamour will be in the air thanks to the presence of Bond girls and Hammer scream queens Caroline Munro, Madeline Smith and Martine Beswick.

There will also be comic artists who have drawn Batman, Superman, the Justice League, The Avengers and Doctor Who.

Iconic vehicles from film and TV will also be there, including Lightning McQueen from Cars, KITT from Knight Rider, and the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean.

There will be a costume competition prizes, fairground rides and a whole range of stalls selling comics, collectables, and artwork.

Adults tickets for general admission from 11am are £7.50. Children under 8 get in free.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit chestercomiccon.co.uk.