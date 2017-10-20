Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Remember remember the 8th of November could be the message from Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet as it prepares to kick off the festive season.

Visitors to the McArthurGlen village, the biggest in Britain and close to the M56 and the M53, will have a treat for the eyes and the ears as they enjoy live performances and an explosive musical firework display to launch the Christmas switch-on.

Europe’s largest walk-in artificial Christmas tree will be back to delight the crowds along with the popular Christmas Corner, bigger and better than ever.

People will be able to join Leanne and Dave from the Radio City Breakfast Show from 6.30pm as the centre gears up to switch on 100,000 twinkling lights across the village.

Clean Cut Kid, the local band from Liverpool, will be performing at 8pm with a 30 minute live performance from their latest album Felt.

Firework champions Blitz will launch the official switch-on at 8.30pm with an explosive 10 minute musical firework display to light up the centre with a bang.

With Europe’s largest walk-in artificial tree standing as tall as seven buses, the centre will be lit up for all to see with a not to be missed dazzling evening on offer.

Magical archways will lead to the Christmas Corner with an Après themed bar decked and decorated in traditional style for those looking to warm up with mouth-watering food and warming winter drinks.

(Image: Duncan McCallum)

The area will also host a carousel, a German bar selling beers and gluhwein, a festive swing grill and the Cheshire Cheese & Wine Company. Hot chocolate, crepes and pick ‘n’ mix will all be on offer.

From November 10 the centre will open the doors to the magical walk-in Christmas tree with children able to join Mr and Mrs Claus from 4.30pm to 8pm to decorate their own robin or Rudolph cookie in their festive cookie shop.

Shoppers will also be able to meet Santa on his sleigh and marvel at Chester Zoo’s much loved animal lanterns in an exclusive sneak peak at the zoo’s wintertime extravaganza, The Lanterns, ahead of its official launch on November 24 running on selected dates until December 30.

An array of live performance characters from the zoo will also be on hand to spread even more spellbinding, illuminating, theatrical adventure.

On selected dates throughout the festive season Santa will be visiting nearby Café Rouge close to the Christmas Corner for breakfast.

Children dining at the restaurant with a paying adult on those dates will receive a complimentary breakfast as well as a chocolate treat.

They will also be entertained with arts and crafts and will be able to give Santa their Christmas wish list.

This year McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks will be supporting the NSPCC as its charity partner with the centre’s renowned walk-in tree staffed by local volunteers.

Although entrance will be free a recommended donation of £1 is suggested to support the charity’s work.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “We are delighted that McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks have chosen to support us in our fight for every childhood.

“Every penny donated will go towards helping to protect children in Cheshire and across the country.”

From the grand opening on November 8 shoppers will be able to enjoy late night shopping as the malls will remain open until 9pm on weeknights extending until 10pm from November 27.

The festivities will continue across the centre with over 145 premium, high street and designer brands offering great gifts and festive fashion, all up to 60% less than the RRP with shoppers enjoying what are described as fantastic savings and offers.

“Whether you are looking to find the perfect present or immerse yourself in the festivities there has never been a better time to visit Cheshire Oaks,” suggested a Cheshire Oaks spokesperson.