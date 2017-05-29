Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Cheshire Oaks is hosting a line-up of exciting and educational activities with fun for all the family until Friday June 2.

McArthur Glen says the programme includes virtual reality showcases, cooking sessions and games all of which are free to attend.

The sessions kick off on Tuesday (May 30) with physics with a team from Urenco at Capenhurst demonstrating how everyday forces can be used to enrich and turn uranium into nuclear fuel.

Other activities on offer include a mechanical pipework challenge and experiments.

On Wednesday, May 31, biology takes centre stage with Doctor Brussels bringing his love of creepy crawlies along with sweet treats including delicious chocolate brownies and a harvest of bright coloured fondant and jelly worms.

Thursday sees chemistry when the youngsters can take on the role of a secret agent on ‘CSI Scientific Fingerprints Day’ and put their criminology skills to the test to discover their unique DNA with a fingerprint kit and magnifying glasses.

They’ll even get a secret agent ID card to take home.

Sports science rounds off the week on Friday with a mini Olympics.

All the activities will take place opposite Café Rouge in the outlet village from 11am to 4pm.

The Coliseum Leisure Park has put together a roundup of all its special offers and new film releases over the break.

Attractions include offers at Chiquito, Frankie & Benny’s and at Coal Grill & Bar with the latest movie releases at Vue Cinema include some of the biggest blockbuster releases.

Tenpin Bowling is keeping the youngsters entertained with an ‘Eat & Play’ deal while at the time of writing Travelodge had weekend rooms on offer.