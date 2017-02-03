Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bluedot Festival will return to Jodrell Bank for its second outing in July and the first wave of acts in its jam-packed line-up has been revealed.

Headlining the 'intergalactic festival of music, science, technology and the exploration of space' are veteran alt-rockers Pixies, electronic dance music duo Orbital and indie art-rockers Alt-J.

Following a successful inaugural event in the shadow of the iconic Lovell Telescope last summer, Bluedot will be held from July 7 to 9.

Orbital's turn on the main stage will be their only northern show of the summer, after a five-year hiatus.

Festival director Ben Robinson said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to present such an innovative and legendary collection of artists to perform at this years Bluedot festival.

“Orbital’s return to the festival stage at Bluedot will be an incredibly fitting spectacle and one not to be missed, along with Pixies, Alt-J and Soulwax the headline acts are all hugely talented musicians, who have helped to shape and form music culture over the years.

“The reaction to the first event has been incredible and we are only just beginning to realise the potential of curating a festival in such a unique location.

“We have a full programme of science, arts and culture still to come, it’s going to be an exciting summer ahead.”

Elsewhere on the bill is alternative rock/electronic band Soulwax performing with its full electronic live show, a UK festival exclusive from psych-swing revolutionaries Ezra Furman and The Boyfriends, LA dream-pop four piece Warpaint, experimental Squarepusher project Shobaleader One, Mancunian synth-pop prodigy Shura and the legendary Andrew Weatherall.

The full arts, culture and science line-up will be announced in the coming months but highlights include best-selling author Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Tubular Brass, a newly formed brass band featuring some of the UK’s finest players, performing a full brass band score of Mike Oldfield’s multimillion-selling classic Tubular Bells, developed by the highly regarded arranger and conductor, Sandy Smith.

Full weekend camping tickets are now on sale and start from £149.