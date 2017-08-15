Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Iconic fashion retailer Cath Kidston has launched a brand new collection especially for Disney fans.

The new Peter Pan range could be the store's cutest range yet, following in the footsteps of its Mickey Mouse and 101 Dalmations collections.

It includes Peter Pan mugs, Tinkerbell phone cases, childrenswear, cushions and even a stationery range.

(Image: Cath Kidston.com)

(Image: Cathkidston.com)

From Tinker Bell phone cases to Peter Pan mugs the range is sure to tickle any Disney fan’s fancy – with prices starting at just £7.

You have until the collection is officially released on September 22 to save up enough money to splurge.

Cath Kidston has branches in Chester city centre and one at Cheshire Oaks.

(Image: Cathkidston.com)

(Image: Cathkidston.com)