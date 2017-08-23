Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Auditions for next year’s Britain’s Got Talent were held in Chester today (Wednesday, August 23).

Dozens of people of all ages turned out to the Forum Shopping Centre to showcase their talents in a bid to become the next reality TV star and bag the chance to perform for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

The auditions were held in the vacant Rock Off Fibro charity shop, while the former Warren James jewellery shop was used as a waiting area for auditionees to do some last minute practice before going in front of a team of producers from Syco Productions.

Alisha Irvine, 13, from Blacon had come along with her mum and said she was ‘nervous’ to be singing Jar of Hearts for her audition, while 14-year-old Ella Clancy from Saughall had brought her own guitar to accompany her rendition of Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

“Singing is just a hobby of mine really but I really enjoy it," she said. "I’m a bit nervous but hopefully should be ok when I get in there.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Cameron Oakes from Northwich was hoping to impress with her street dancing routine.

She said: “I’ve done loads of competitions so I’m quite confident.”

And Chester musician Oliver Boow, 37, said he hoped success at his audition might lead to the fulfilment of his lifetime dream to headline Glastonbury.

Irene Pearce had brought a cuddly parrot along to the audition for moral support as she geared up to sing ‘Dancing Queen’ for the judges. “Yes, I’m extremely confident,” she said.