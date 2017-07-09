Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If there’s one moment which sums up the whole Bluedot experience, it’s thousands of revellers in a field going absolutely bananas as electronic dance headliners Orbital, with backing from the BBC’s Radiophonic Workshop, blast out a glorious remix of the theme tune to Doctor Who.

Bluedot is that kind of special festival that beautifully blends music, science and space exploration. Weather conditions on the second day of the festival on Saturday were perfect, from the sweltering sunshine during the day to the largely clear skies at night and the appearance of a full moon.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

Held at Cheshire’s Jodrell Bank in the shadow of the imposing, iconic Lovell Telescope, this is the second Bluedot festival, and the astronomical number of acts continues to impress over the three days.

Among the highlights enjoyed on day two were an astounding performance by Goldfrapp, who rattled through hits such as Perfect Machine, Oh La La and Number 1 with aplomb.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

It also led to an amusing moment with lead singer Alison Goldfrapp pointing to the Lovell Telescope and, addressing the crowd, asked: “So, have you been up the...thing?!”

As previously alluded to, Orbital were on top form with everything from their classic hit Chime to an unorthodox sample of Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven is a Place on earth.

Elsewhere throughout the day, those looking to explore around the festival grounds were rewarded with energetic appearances from such indie bands as W H Lung, Plastic Mermaids and Dream Wife.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

An excellent mix of science and comedy was also on the bill throughout the day for visitors of all ages.

Technology journalist Geoff White’s talk on the dark web proved fascinating, and he was back on stage later to quiz Buzzfeed’s James Ball on how to spot and fight fake news in today’s media.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

Stand-up comedian Steve Cross returned to present a team of six young scientists talking a tilt on a very wide range of subjects from WebMD's diagnoses to spacecraft building and echinoderms (think starfish).

Later in the evening, experienced comic Richard Herring performed his ‘Oh Frig I’m 50’ set to an appreciative audience.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

There was also controversy to be enjoyed in the geek-off that was Rik Carranza's Star Trek vs Star Wars quiz and debate, which (spoiler) saw a narrow victory for the latter, to the general acceptance of the polarised audience.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

For those simply wanting to relax and take a breather from the heat of the day, the Luminarium – a network of tunnels and domes rich with light and colour – returned to Bluedot, and proved as popular as ever with an ever-present queue outside.

If there was one criticism to be made, it was the same as that of last year, when the combination of packed crowds, a hot sunny day and an enclosed dome with little air conditioning made for a somewhat stifling atmosphere in the small dome venues.

(Image: Mark Dowling)

However, nothing could beat the atmosphere at the main arena as day turned to dusk with such stellar line-ups playing like they were on top of the world.

Entertainment continues today (Sunday) with indie rockers alt-J headlining the final day of action.