Welsh multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and singer The Anchoress has signed up to appear at Chester Live this June.

Catherine Anne Davies, who has performed with London Philharmonic Orchestra, released her first album Confessions of A Romance Novelist last year.

Co-produced by Paul Draper, former lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Chester’s most famous musical export Mansun, it received critical acclaim.

The album was named the Guardian critics’ Albums of the Year, won HMV’s Welsh Album of the Year and Best Newcomer at the Prog awards.

The genre-hopping record draws on influences as far and wide as Prince, Tori Amos, Roxy Music, The Carpenters, and David Bowie.

Mojo described her as being in possession of ‘a devastatingly powerful voice’ while The Observer ​called her release ‘a blackly witty break up album’.

Alongside creating music as The Anchoress, Catherine joined the Simple Minds touring line-up in 2015 and recently supported the Manic Street Preachers.

She will be opening for the UK leg of the Simple Minds acoustic tour in May and June with a stripped-down version of her album.

Catherine plays a variety of instruments including piano, guitar, flute, omnichord, mellotron, wurlitzer, glockenspiel, and celeste.

She will be performing at The Live Rooms on Friday, June 23, from 9pm. For more click here.