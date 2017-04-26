Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leading poet, writer and broadcaster Ian McMillan will pay a return visit to the University of Chester to deliver The Professor Glyn Turton Lecture in May.

Known as the Bard of Barnsley, Ian McMillan is becoming a regular at the university, having been last year’s guest speaker for the Cheshire Prize for Literature.

One of Britain’s most popular poets, he has been described as ‘world-class – one of today’s greatest poetry performers’ (Carol Ann Duffy), ‘the Shirley Bassey of performance poetry’ (TES), and ‘inching towards the status of a National Treasure’ (Andy Kershaw).

Ian is author of more than 20 books. His most recent publications include Talking Myself Home: My Life in Verses (2008), To Fold the Evening Star: New and Selected Poems (2016), Yorkshire Stridings (2016), Flat Caps and Mufflers: The Art of Being a Yorkshireman (2016), and Neither Nowt nor Summat: In Search of the Meaning of Yorkshire (2016). He has also written comedy for the radio and plays for the stage, and writes weekly columns for The Barnsley Chronicle and The Yorkshire Post.

He is presenter of BBC Radio 3’s popular programme The Verb and a regular guest on BBC Breakfast, Coast, Countryfile, Pointless Celebrities, Pick of the Week, Last Word, and BBC Proms Plus. He has been a castaway on Desert Island Discs.

Ian has performed his poetry in schools, theatres, arts centres, village halls, fields, and front rooms. He has judged numerous poetry competitions, is poet-in- residence for The Academy of Urbanism and Barnsley Football Club, and is Barnsley’s Poet Laureate.

Dr Ashley Chantler, senior lecturer in English at the University of Chester and organiser of the Professor Glyn Turton Lecture series, said: “We are extremely pleased that Ian is presenting Talking Myself Home – our tenth Professor Glyn Turton Lecture at the University of Chester.

“Ian was extremely well received at the university when he came last November and I know that his talk is an opportunity not to be missed. This is a free event open to the public and I would encourage everyone to book a place sooner rather than later.”

Talking Myself Home takes place on Wednesday, May 17 between 6pm and 7pm, in Lecture Theatre 011, Binks Building, Parkgate Road Campus, University of Chester.

From 5.30pm there will be a stall selling a range of Ian’s books. After the talk, Ian will be happy to sign copies of his work.

Entry is free, but booking is essential. More information and a link to the booking page can be found at: www.chester.ac.uk/departments/english/prof-glyn- turton-lecture or phone 01244 513152.