A world premiere and a popular work often heard on Radio 3 and Classic FM can be heard at a concert in Ellesmere Port Civic Hall on Saturday December 9.

Lloyd Buck, music director of Ellesmere Port Music Society, will be offering his own composition The Returning Sea while the programme will also include The Armed Man, subtitled A Mass for Peace by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs.

All will be performed by the Music Society Choir and the Ellesmere Port Sinfonia with soloists Sarah Richmond, mezzo-soprano and Richard Moore, bass.

“The evening promises to entertain and enliven our audience,” according to the society adding: “Not many choirs have a music director who is also a talented composer.”

Tickets are £15, students £7.50 and under 18s free from 0151 339 5225 and tickets@epmsonline.co.uk or on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

On Monday, December 11 the society is holding its annual Christmas social at Whitby High School also at 7.30pm as a ‘thank you’ for people’s support over the year and to celebrate Christmas.

There will be no charge but donations for refreshments and the Christmas stall will be welcomed.

The evening will include well known congregational carols be conducted by Lloyd Buck and accompanied by organist David Taylor. There will also be four choir carols.

The society says a recent Come and Sing Day was a great success.

People who attended were given an interesting day and had the chance to sing John Rutter’s Magnificat that will be performed in full in April next year. The spring concert will also include Arthur Sullivan’s Boer War Te Deum again with a full orchestra at the civic hall to round off the programme for the year.