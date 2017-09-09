Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musical circus that is positively out of this world is coming to a Chester community centre.

Neon Krisha Promotions and Schott’s List have announced the Unravelling Cosmic Circus will take place at All Saints Community Centre in Hoole on Saturday, September 30. Tickets are £12.

Headlining on the night will be German space rockers Vibravoid performing their only North West gig in 2017.

Also in action will be Earthling Society, the UK’s leading pagan psychedelic Krautrock band

Formed in the North West in 2005, Earthling Society have released six acclaimed albums in as many years and have been championed by the likes of Julian Cope and Stuart Maconie as well as playing alongside such acts as Damo Suzuki, The Groundhogs, Hawkwind and Leafhound.

Joining the bill are Chester space rock legends Red Elektra 69 with their unique blend of hard rock and improv psyche featuring festival stalwarts Vince Cory, The Other One and Darren Butler.

Ex Rev Rev singer-songwriter Shem Sharples will be putting down his acoustic guitar for a fantastic set of DIY garage psyche.

Other acts to look forward to are Gunn/Ther, Startripper and Richard Starbuck.

There will also be a pop-up bar and vinyl stalls to browse.

For more details visit http://www.schottslist.com/cosmic-circus/