An exhibition of landscape-inspired art by Alistair Tucker has opened at the city’s Grosvenor Museum.

Alistair Tucker: The Sublime Landscape runs until July 16.

Alistair, who has been head of art at The Queen’s School since 2006, said: “My exhibition presents a collection of drawings, paintings and etchings about the British landscape. The effects of weather upon the extremities of land are often variable and change quickly. I love the way in which wind, cloud and rain change the light and therefore the form of the landscape. Light in a landscape has become my predominant preoccupation. Light comes from above but so often appears to come from within the landscape, as though the land itself would speak.

“The Victorian poet-priest Gerard Manley Hopkins wrote ‘The world is charged with the grandeur of God’. My work looks to explore such excellence, grandeur and beauty. As a man I respond to the world around me. Art is one way in which I try to make sense of it. Many things inspire me visually, intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. Music, poetry, art and the Bible are just a few of the other sources of inspiration, which visitors will see appearing in the work on display.”

Alistair has a degree in fine art from Bristol Polytechnic and a postgraduate certificate in art and design education from Middlesex University.

He has exhibited in the United Kingdom and the United States since 1991 and was elected to the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists in 2011.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s director of places strategy Alison Knight said: “I am delighted that the Grosvenor Museum is exhibiting the work of this talented local artist. Alistair Tucker’s art offers a passionate response to the grandeur and drama of the British landscape. I am sure that our visitors will be thrilled and moved by the emotional intensity of his work.”

The programme of accompanying adult events includes:

Friday, May 12, Exhibition Tour with Alistair Tucker RBSA

Tuesday, June 6, A Soirée with Alistair Tucker RBSA

There is also a programme of family activities:

Wednesday, May 31, Light and Shade Craft Day

Friday, June 2, Summer Discovery Day

The Grosvenor Museum is open Monday – Saturday 10.30-5.00 and Sunday 1.00-4.00, admission free, donations welcomed.