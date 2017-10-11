Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester has announced the appointment of three new board members.

Susie Stubbs, managing director Modern Designers, Katrina Michel, CEO Marketing Cheshire and Jane Hyndman, lead counsel, Contact Media Group, are those joining the board.

Susie Stubbs is the managing director of Modern Designers, a design and branding agency based in Manchester whose clients include the Whitworth, Matalan, JD Sports, Universal Music and the British Council.

With expertise in brand strategy and strategic communications, she has spent the past 20 years working across a variety of sectors, with clients in the retail, cultural, education and corporate sectors.

She is an established writer and editor, has published 11 books on art, history and travel, and was one of the founding directors of Creative Tourist Ltd, an agency that specialises in place branding and cultural tourism.

Susie is also a trustee of Manchester Jewish Museum and the Turnpike, and part of the communications advisory panel for Manchester Camerata.

She said: “Storyhouse is a cultural centre in the broadest sense of that phrase. It’s a place where people and communities can come together, a place where great ideas and great theatre come to life, and a place where stories are told - by everyone from international actors to young kids from Saltney.

“In under a year it has transformed the cultural life of Chester - and I’m genuinely excited to be part of such an inspirational organisation.”

For the past few years Katrina Michel has been CEO of Marketing Cheshire but for most of her career she worked in advertising, advising clients such as Ford, Renault, the UK Government, Reckitt Benckiser, American Express and Unilever.

She launched the Clio in the UK with the Nicole-Papa campaign and helped relieve a lot of heartburn with the Gaviscon fireman. She is a regular judge of the Northern Marketing and Norther Digital Awards.

She studied modern languages at Bristol University and Business Studies at INSEAD. She likes anything French so hopes that Storyhouse will have a Festival of French cinema one day.

“Storyhouse will be a disruptive force for good in Chester that will challenge and raise our expectations of arts and culture, enrich all our lives and attract new audiences to our beautiful city. I couldn’t be more delighted to be part of its future,” said Katrina.

Jane is an experienced media and copyright lawyer. Having qualified and worked in the media litigation department of an international law firm, Jane has worked for and advised many media companies, predominately in the audio-visual sector. Jane currently sits on the board of AGICOA in Switzerland and the Educational Recording Agency Limited (ERA) in the UK.

She said: “As a Chester resident living within a few minutes’ walk of Storyhouse, I have been following its development over the past few years with great excitement.

“I am now delighted to be able to play a part in the development and future of this greatly needed organisation which, I believe, is going to play a pivotal role in the cultural life of our city.”

Andrew Bentley, CEO of Storyhouse, said: “I am delighted to welcome three outstanding leaders in their fields to Storyhouse’s board.

“Susie Stubbs is an influential figure in the design and communications field. I have known Katrina for years in her capacity as CEO for Marketing Cheshire, her commitment to the region’s growing tourism offer and her attitude towards change make her an exciting asset to our organisation. Jane’s background in media and copyright law adds incredible depth to our board. I am very much looking forward to working with all three.”

Dr Bill Hughes, chair of the Storyhouse board, said: “It’s a tribute to the high regard in which Storyhouse is already held that we have been able to attract such talented and dynamic individuals. All three have expressed delight at their appointment, and the opportunity it brings to help shape the future of the organisation.

“Jane, Katrina and Susie will broaden the board’s range of expertise and experience, but more than that they will be bringing new perspectives and new ways of thinking.

“Their energy and commitment will ensure that they play a significant role as we continue to develop Storyhouse as a cultural centre loved locally and admired nationally.”

The full Storyhouse board of directors is: Dr Bill Hughes (chair); Sue Leech (vice-chair); Peter Mearns (vice-chair); Cllr Richard Beacham; Iain Campbell; Geoff Clifton; Jane Hyndman; Katrina Michel; Professor Allan Owens; Susie Stubbs.

To find out more about Storyhouse and its programme visit www.storyhouse.com