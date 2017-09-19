Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based dance company is inviting the public to view their latest work at Storyhouse in Chester this month.

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, established in 2011 and now resident at Storyhouse, is led by artistic director Paul Bayes Kitcher, who uses dance theatre to help people recovering from addiction.

Their latest work, Behind the Mask, is the culmination of a two-year Building Recovery project funded by People’s Health Trust.

The performances are free, in the foyer of Chester’s new Storyhouse, on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm, Monday, September 25 at 6pm and Saturday, October 7 at 6pm.

(Image: UGC)

The performance on Monday, September 25, will be attended by Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs MBE.

Paul said: “Using props and art, the performers have been exploring creativity around current issues affecting the local communities in Chester.

“During these performances, the group decided to use masks as a metaphor to explain the contrast between the negativity of experiencing adversity and the positive lives they now lead.

“We hope our performance will prompt the audience to consider when in life they put on a mask and they will be encouraged to share their experiences through an interactive display.”

He added: “We are delighted that the events space within the foyer will house this performance during National Recovery Month. This is hugely significant for the group as many of the participants have overcome adversity.”

(Image: UGC)

National Recovery Month (September) aims to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorders and celebrate the people who recover.

FADT’s Hell Can Wait performance at the UK Recovery Walk in Blackpool on September 9 was included in The Guardian’s top three dance shows in the country.