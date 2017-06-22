Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Storyhouse cultural centre is to present captioned, relaxed, audio described and British Sign Language signed performances as well as a range of film screenings designed to be welcoming to people with access needs.

Storyhouse has worked with groups and individuals from across the UK to ensure that the country’s newest cultural centre offers a theatre and film programme, library and restaurant spaces that are open to people with varying disabilities.

Alex Clifton, artistic director, Storyhouse said: “We want Storyhouse to be a place for everyone. No one should be excluded from seeing theatre or film or exploring and enjoying our spaces because of a disability.”

Before opening, Storyhouse carried out a series of test events with organisations including the National Autistic Society, Cheshire Autism, North West PCA Group and West Cheshire Dementia Action Alliance to ensure the building was equipped for their community.

Captioned performances have a live transcription of the show’s dialogue and lyrics, as well as a description of any sound effects and music in the play, in English on a screen at the side of the stage. It is a service for hearing-impaired or deaf people. People for whom English is not their first language can also find captioning beneficial.

Audio description is a live commentary of what is taking place on stage and a description of anything visual, whether it be an entrance or action of a character, a set change or a lighting feature. It is a service for visually-impaired or blind people, who listen to the commentary through headsets, which can be collected on arrival at the theatre.

Before an Audio Described performance, audience members can attend a Touch Tour, allowing blind people to familiarise themselves with the set and costumes of the production.

British Sign Language interpreted performances are for anyone who is deaf or hearing impaired who use British Sign Language.

A Relaxed Performance is a modified version of the show, where loud sound effects are reduced, the house lights are kept up, and other adjustments are made to make a more inclusive and calm atmosphere.

They are open to anyone who would benefit from a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere, including (but not only) people with an Autism Spectrum Condition; people with learning difficulties; people with sensory or communication difficulties; parents with young babies; and anyone who feels they would benefit from it.

Storyhouse’s cinema, which screens a range of independent, world, classic and blockbuster films, includes relaxed and captioned screenings.

The entire Storyhouse building including the library, theatre, cinema and studio is accessible via a lift, with wheelchair access to all areas. Fixed, counter-top and portable hearing loop systems are available across the building. Wheelchair spaces are available in the theatre (Stalls, Circle & Galley level), studio and cinema.

Assistance dogs are welcome throughout the building and to all events. There is a low-level counter for service at the bar in the Storyhouse’s restaurant. There is ramp access at ground floor levels. Accessible toilets are available on every floor, with a changing places toilet on the ground floor.

This is the first in a series of accessible performances in Storyhouse’s commitment to making its spaces and theatre open to all.

To find out more and book visit www.storyhouse.com.