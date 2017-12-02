Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest Celebrity Concert staged by Chester Music Society will feature the Passacaglia Early Music Group.

Passacaglia is a UK-based group specialising in early music, played on recorders, flutes, violin, viola da gamba and harpsichord.

They are giving a concert called Christmas at the Tuilleries on Wednesday, December 13 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester.

This will include The Paris Quartet by Telemann and Corelli’s Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 8 plus much more.

They are proud to be one of the UK’s most well established early music ensembles, playing for appreciative audiences since the early 1990s.

Their performing history includes venues ranging from Brighton Pavilion to London’s Wigmore Hall, entertaining music lovers live from Limerick to Chicago, and in fact they previously came to Chester in 2004.

Passacaglia have also enjoyed performing over the airwaves many times, with multiple broadcasts and recordings for the BBC over the years, as well as a series of CD recordings for Linn Records, Naxos and more recently for their own in-house label, BCR.

For Passacaglia, historically informed performance is the clear starting point, but the excitement of musical communication is at the heart of every performance.

Tickets are £18, including Christmas buffet, available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety