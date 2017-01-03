Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of legendary polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, has opened an exhibition of images of the Arctic and Antarctic taken by one of the world’s few female wildlife photographers.

‘Cold Places: Pictures from the Poles by Sue Flood’ showcases work by the international award-winning photographer at Grosvenor Museum, Chester. It features images captured during more than a dozen visits to the Arctic and Antarctic, including shots of polar bears, penguins, whales, seals, seabirds, Arctic people, glaciers and snowscapes.

The exhibition also contains items from Sue’s Inuit arts and crafts collection alongside her Polar survival gear.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, councillor Louise Gittins, said: “We are delighted that Jonathan so kindly flew over from Ireland to open the Cold Places exhibition.

“Jonathan has accompanied many groups to the Antarctic in the past 15 years as a historian, guide and photographer, and has been involved in many Shackleton and Antarctic activities including films, TV documentaries, and interviews.

“Sue’s images capture the epic beauty of the polar regions and the grandeur, harshness and fragility to be found at the top and bottom of our world. They help instil a new respect for the people and animals who live there.”

The exhibition is free and runs until February 22.

Sue is giving a programme of three talks on January 10, 12 and 13, from 1.30-2.30pm each day, on the trials and tribulations of being a wildlife photographer, as well as a digital photography masterclass suitable for everyone whether they use a smartphone or a camera.

Tickets are £7 for a single talk or £15 for all three talks.

They can be booked through the West Cheshire Museums website www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk.