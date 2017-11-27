Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acclaimed author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce is coming to Chester for a question and answer session.

Boyce wrote the screenplay for recent big screen hit Goodbye Christopher Robin and his work for TV has included Doctor Who.

Chester organisations Festival Coffee and Black Rhino Books regularly host book events in the centre of Chester and the latest one will be held at Festival Church in Queen Street on Saturday, December 2 at 2pm.

The writer will take part in a question and answer session and fans will have the opportunity to purchase his new children’s book Sputnik’s Guide to Life On Earth and get it signed by the man himself.

Sarah Stewart, manager of Festival Coffee, said: “Everyone has a story to tell, and what better way to celebrate this than with a good book and a delicious coffee?

“It’s our privilege to be able to welcome Frank Cottrell Boyce to Festival Coffee and we can’t wait to hear what he has to say about his latest book and film work. Everyone is welcome to join us.”

Lee Stevenson of Black Rhino Books said: “It’s not every day you get to have an award-winning screenwriter and author come to town. It’s going to be one of the most interesting and insightful interviews we’ve ever done.”

For details, ring 01244 321193, email: admin@festivalchurch.com or visit www.festivalchurch.com/coffee.