Chester Cathedral has announced that Bank of America Merrill Lynch has joined the major ARK sculpture exhibition as its education partner.

ARK is a modern and contemporary sculpture exhibition of international importance which will be hosted by Chester Cathedral between July 7 and October 15 and will feature work by such famous names as Damien Hirst and Antony Gormley.

As education partner, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will support the schools and public education programme. This will consist of masterclasses to explore traditional and non-traditional art-making processes led by expert tutors; a lecture series featuring leading artists; and academics and workshops aimed at adults and children of all ages.

Stephen Miller, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chester, said: “We are delighted to partner with Chester Cathedral to support this exceptional exhibition which will offer people from across the North West an unprecedented opportunity to explore the work of some of the world’s best known sculptors.

“This partnership reflects our company’s long-term belief that the arts matter - they enrich and anchor communities, provide cultural understanding, create jobs and help the economy to thrive.”

(Photo: Jason Roberts)

Canon Jane Brooke said: “The arts play an important role in enriching learning and educational experiences. Learning through the arts for people of all ages can engage and inspire, support key educational outcomes and develop skills.”

The largest free to enter modern sculpture exhibition to be held in the north west of England, ARK will feature 90 works by more than 50 internationally-renowned sculptors including Damien Hirst, Antony Gormley, Lynn Chadwick, Barbara Hepworth, Sarah Lucas, David Mach, Kenneth Armitage and Peter Randall-Page, among others. It will be curated by Gallery Pangolin.

The exhibition will use the magnificent interior of the cathedral building as well as the ancient spaces surrounding it as the backdrop to a range of extraordinary works of art.

Several sculptors will be showing new commissions whilst some pieces will be on loan from private collections.

The exhibition has also been staged with the help of The Grosvenor Estate, Cazenove Capital, Iceland Foods and the Holroyd Foundation.