Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The debut novel by a Chester born writer is expected to be one of the most popular reads on the beach this summer.

Being Simon Haines has been written by Tom Vaughan MacAulay who was born in Chester in 1980. He is a solicitor and has worked in both London and Milan during his career.

Tom currently lives in North London and is in the process of completing his second novel.

Simon Haines is waiting to know whether his dream of a decade is about to materialise: whether he’ll be voted in as a new, millionaire partner of the legendary, family-run law firm of Fiennes and Plunkett, at the age of thirty-two.

Told to switch off his BlackBerry, he decides to spend the wait in Cuba in an attempt to rediscover his youthful enthusiasm and curiosity, and to clear his mind before the arrival of the news that might change his life forever.

(Photo: UGC)

But alone in Havana he becomes lost in nostalgia and begins to relive his past.

Being Simon Haines tells the story of Simon, the young woman he still loves, Sophie Williams - a teacher who is deeply unimpressed by and faintly opposed to the business world – and his best friend and former colleague, the handsome, loaded Daniel Serfontein.

Set against the backdrop of an uncertain world, Being Simon Haines paints a picture of a generation, asking the most universal of questions: are we strong enough to know who we are?

It’s already been flagged by The Times as a summer read and Ian Samson, critic for The Guardian and London Review of Books, has heaped praise upon it.

Being Simon Haines by Tom Vaughan MacAulay will be published by RedDoor on June 22, price £8.99.