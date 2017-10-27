Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Renowned artist Richard Rowan will be visiting a Chester gallery this weekend to showcase his latest collection Aurora Borealis, inspired by the Northern Lights.

Local art fans will have the opportunity to meet the artist at Castle Fine Art in the Grosvenor Centre on Saturday, October 28 from 1-3pm. An exhibition of the work will then run for a further week.

Accompanied by a photographer and filmmaker, Rowan travelled to remote, secret locations in Iceland to capture his subject, enduring long nights, walking in the darkness and waiting in the cold to witness the magic of the aurora.

The artist’s precise technique sees him employ a painstaking ‘back to front’ method for painting with oils on glass. The foreground of each picture is painted first, and is left to dry for up to two weeks before the next layer is applied.

Richard Rowan said: “I like to challenge myself with difficult work. I always want to paint better than the last time, pushing the boundaries of what I can do.

“We only live once, so I am trying to see and paint as much of nature and the world as I can. I hope when visitors to the gallery see this collection they are inspired to go and see the Northern Lights.’’

Gallery manager at Castle Fine Art Chester Frances Woodhouse said: ‘’Richard Rowan’s work is truly something special, and it is clear that a huge amount of time and effort has gone into sculpting his landscapes.

“We love having Richard’s works displayed in our gallery and we cannot wait to welcome guests on Saturday to meet the artist and experience the magic for themselves.’’

Prices start from: £295. Find out more at www.castlefineart.com .