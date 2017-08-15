Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A best-selling painter who was involved in the biggest art fraud of the 20th century will be making a special appearance in Chester this weekend.

John Myatt will be visiting Castle Fine Art in the Grosvenor Centre between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday (August 19) to showcase his latest collection, Vincent.

The body of work will then be on display at the gallery for a further week.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Myatt’s influences and the techniques he used for the collection, which takes inspiration from the letters and work of Vincent van Gogh.

A former art teacher, John Myatt went to Brixton prison for being involved in one of the most sophisticated art fraud schemes to date which saw him reproduce as many as 200 works by 20th century painters until the scheme was uncovered.

Now painting on the right side of the law, Myatt’s ‘genuine fakes’ are collected by fans across the globe.

John Myatt said: “I can still remember coming across Van Gogh in art history lectures at art college in the 1960s.

“In those days, he was thought of as a ‘noble savage’ who used paint straight out of the tube.

“But his work paved the way for Fauvism and Expressionism and so on, and was therefore of great historical significance.

“Although I frequently use modern paints and canvases, the hope is that the finished painting will deceive the eye into thinking that it is seeing a new work by an established master.”

Frances Woodhouse, gallery manager of Castle Fine Art, Chester - Washington Green Fine Art’s nationwide network of high street galleries, said: “We are so excited to have John visiting the gallery. He is one of Washington Green’s most intriguing and talented artists, and has captured the amazing works of Vincent van Gogh with his use of bold colours and careful techniques.”

Prices start from £1,250.

Visitors wishing to attend the event and meet the artist should contact the gallery team to be added to the guest list.

You can email chester@castlefineart.com or telephone 01244 345800.