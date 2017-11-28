Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boy-band responsible for one of the most popular Christmas songs of the 1990s are coming to Chester next month.

East 17 will be live at Rosies nightclub on Thursday, December 14, performing their big hits like It's Alright, Steam and Around the World – as well, of course, as their biggest hit Stay Another Day.

The festive offering topped the charts for five weeks at Christmas 1994 and despite not actually having anything to do with Christmas, the song remains an iconic favourite every festive season thanks to its snowy video.

Of the band's original members, only John Hendy and Terry Coldwell remain, with garage singer Robbie Craig completing the line-up.

There will be 50% off drinks before 11pm on the night. Tickets cost £5 and are available from www.skiddle.com.