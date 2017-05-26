Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nostalgia will play a big part in this year's Chester Pride festival, as a host of popular musical acts from the 1990s set the main stage alight.

Chart-topping girl band B*Witched will be taking to the stage at the free event in Castle Square on August 19, promising some of their best known hits including C'est La Vie, Rollercoaster and Blame it on the Weatherman.

They will be joined by Saffron from Britpop band Republica, 80s singer Sonia and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard, as well as singer Kelly Wilde, Madonna tribute act Melissa Totten, drag queens The Viaduct Starlets and Lady Gaga and Pink impersonator Vicky Jackson.

Chester singers Me and Deboe and Sharon Wallace are also included in the line-up.

This will be the fifth year of Chester Pride, which celebrates diversity and support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community , and it promises to be as vibrant as ever.

The event begins with the annual colourful parade through the streets of Chester at 12pm, followed by entertainment and activities at Castle Square from 1pm-7pm.

(Photo: David Sejrup)

This includes cabaret in The Glitter Lounge, a large Health, Life and Wellbeing Zone; a children's zone, youth space, Pride in the Past exhibition, fun fair and more.

Helen Pickin-Jones, Chair of Chester Pride, said: “This year is an important year in our shared history as we mark 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales, and an important year for Chester Pride as we celebrate our fifth anniversary.

"Our history will be the theme of Chester Pride 2017, and attendees will be able to view our Pride in the Past exhibition, as well as enjoy favourite acts from previous Chester Pride events on our M&S Bank main stage.

"When we started Chester Pride in 2013 we didn’t know how well it would be received but the city and beyond has embraced Pride and helped it to grow."

To keep up to date with all the Chester Pride news, upcoming fundraisers and more announcements visit www.chesterpride.co.uk, or follow Twitter @chesterpride, or Facebook Chester Pride UK.