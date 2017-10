Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nineties boy band Five will be in Chester later this week.

The Keep on Moving singers will be at Rosies nightclub on Thursday (October 12) as part of the regular Mischief party nights, and will be belting out some of their biggest hits from 9pm-3am.

The band are now a three-piece consisting of remaining members Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon.

Fans can expect to hear classic Five tracks including Everybody Get Up, Slam Dunk da Funk and If 'Ya Gettin Down.