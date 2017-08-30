Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC ’s miserable 2-0 loss at home to Macclesfield Town on Bank Holiday Monday made it 14 league games without a win on home turf, equalling a club record.

The last win at the Swansway Chester Stadium for the Blues came on December 17, 2016 and if you include the FA Trophy and Cheshire Senior Cup games then the actual figure stands at 16 games winless in front of a home crowd.

But in terms of league games the Blues’ run equals that of Chester City’s home form across the 2008/2009 and 2009/2010 seasons, coinciding with the club’s relegation from the Football League and subsequent liquidation in 2010.

A home draw with Luton Town on January 13, 2009 was follwed by 13 winless games that were eventually ended with a 2-0 win over Histon on September 5 where Kevin Roberts and Nick Chadwick were on the scoresheet.

Monday’s defeat to Macclesfield moved them to 14 games, one worse than the 1961/62 season in Football League Division Four where the Blues went 13 matches without success at Sealand Road between September 16, 1961 and March 10, 1962, where a 4-1 home success over Chesterfield stopped the rot.

Should Chester fail to claim three points at home to Ebbsfleet United a week on Saturday it would represent the worst run of home form in the club’s history, both old and new.

It’s one record that the Blues do not want to break.