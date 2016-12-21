Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is always some intrigue when 'A Trialist' appears on a team sheet.

Jon McCarthy ensured that when he named two temporary signings in the Chester FC side which lost 2-1 to Liverpool's U23s in Tuesday's friendly.

A further two found their way onto the Blues bench.

Squad members Wade Joyce and Oluwaseun Akintunde each earned their deals after impressing on pre-season trials in July.

So what do we know about the latest four to be given a run out?

Tomi Adeloye

The goalscorer against Liverpool. You cannot ask for much more if you expect someone to impress in a short space of time.

A former Stoke City player, the 20-year-old had a loan spell with Macclesfield Town before being released from the Britannia Stadium in the summer of 2015.

This season he has featured for Leatherhead FC of the Ryman Premier League.

Adeloye was on the spot to head Chester's only goal of the game and the rangy striker also saw a decent strike saved in the second half.

We have found a Youtube compilation which appears to show highlights from his Stoke days. There are some stunners in here:

Erike Sousa

The Portuguese winger showed flashes of what he can do on Tuesday.

According to Salford City College, their former sports development student moved over to the UK in 2012 to pursue his professional football dream.

His previous clubs mainly seem to be around the Manchester area including Prestwich Heys and Hyde.

Jamie Morgan

Morgan replaced Luke George at right-back at half-time and laid on the cross for Adeloye's goal.

A former Crewe Alexandra prospect, the 19-year-old took his chance to get 45 minutes under his belt and was not afraid to get forward.

Released by Crewe in April, information was tough to come by.

He has recently followed Blues goalie Alex Lynch on Twitter.

Sam Ramsbottom

A product of the Tranmere Rovers youth system. Goalie Sam Ramsbottom did not make it off the bench against Liverpool.

The 20-year-old spent more than a decade with Rovers and appeared in pre-season games. He also had temporary spells with Burscough, Droylsden, Bootle and Witton Albion.

The goalkeeper has most recently returned from the Emerald Isle with Galway United.