Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anest Muller is celebrating a North Wales Cross Country Championship title.

The West Cheshire AC distance-running ace clocked 22 minutes 32 seconds for the challenging 3.75km course at Corwen.

Muller secured the over-35 women’s age group title and finished third overall in the women’s race behind eventual winner Andrea Rowlands from Eryri, and runner-up Amie Bagnall from Prestatyn.

Deeside AAC’s Ethan Ackroyd, who trains at West Cheshire AC, secured second spot in the under-17 men’s race after negotiating the 5k course in 18:22.

Imogen Pughe headed West Cheshire AC’s U13 girls squad home at Knowsley Safari Park in the Northern Cross Country Championship.

Pughe finished 49th in 13 minutes 17 seconds, backed up by Lucia Pyne (56th in 13:21), Sophie Grainger (85th in 13:48), Jodi Bemand (162nd in 15:09) and Grace Scott (199th in 16:36).

William Wright posted 12:22 for 45th place in the U13 boys race, ahead of Jamie Richardson (74th in 12:44), Sammy Hollins (108th in 13:14) and Henry Robinson (113th in 13:17).

Sion Roberts led the West Cheshire charge in the U15 boys race, posting 69th for 16:03, followed by Matthew Douglass (104th in 16:51), Harvey Tegg (122nd in 17:23) and Aaron Scott (162nd in 20:08).

Ethan Greenland powered his way to a time of 21:44 for 37th spot in the U17 men’s race, ahead of Dave Dentith (97th in 23:32), Jac Goodall (98th in 23:34), Rory Willson (128th in 25:08) and Matthew McDonnell (132nd in 25:26).

Eve Duret (118th in 19:41) and Lily Moorhouse (172nd in 24:56) completed the U15 girls race, and Ellie Robinson posted 41:17 for 156th position in the senior women’s race.

Andrew Clague (273rd in 54:36), John Parlevliet (394th in 59:02) and Andrew Carter (473rd in 62:32) represented West Cheshire in the senior men’s race.

Michael Ozoemelam, of West Cheshire AC, clocked a new U15 boys 60m best of 7.60 seconds at the latest series of Manchester Indoor Open Meeting.

Jake Gibson posted a new U17 men’s 60m personal best of 7.90 seconds and his sister, Ellie Mai, finished in 9.37 seconds in the U15 girls 60m.

Joseph Morrison rounded the U20 men’s 600m in 1:29:05.