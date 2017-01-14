Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire Athletic Club duo Carys Roberts and Dave Alexander grabbed title victories at the Cheshire County Cross Country Championships.

Roberts celebrated success in the under-11 girls race at Birchwood Forest Park, Warrington, with a time of nine minutes 25 seconds, and was supported by Georgina Duffey (ninth in 10:11) and Jessica Lark (24th in 11:06) to earn team bronze medals, backed up by Martha Willetts who clocked 11:22.

Alexander won the over-45 men’s crown after completing the challenging course in a time of 42 minutes 28 seconds, and he spearheaded the West Cheshire veteran men to team silver medals thanks to Richard Hayes (eighth in 45:26), Andrew Clague (10th in 48:21) and John Parlevliet (15th in 49:57), backed up by Philip Woodley (39th in 50:53) and Peter Smith (92nd in 62:48).

Lucia Pyne (12:31), Imogen Pughe (12:46) and Sophie Grainger (13:03) teamed up to earn West Cheshire AC silver medals in the under-13 girls race, backed up by Jodi Bemand (14:25), Lily Harwood (14:33), Abigail Cartwright (14:39) and Grace Scott (16:57).

Sisters Katie and Issy Clarke secured bronze medals in their under-20 and under17 women's events, with Katie clocking 27:41, and Issy posting 18:04, ahead of Beth McMahon (21:25).

Ethan Greenland (24:00), Christy Mageean (24:56) and Jac Goodall (25:17) earned under-17 men’s team bronze medals and they were backed up by Dave Dentith (27:05), Tristan McFarlane (27:07), Matthew McDonnell (27:22), Patrick Tait (29:27) and Adam Carlile (29:47).

Jamie Richardson (11:29), William Wright (11:35) and Henry Robinson (11:38) combined for fourth team position in the under-13 boys race, supported by Sammy Hollins (11:52).

Fergus Garland (9:15), Reece Munro (9:48) and Dan Willetts (10:05) teamed up to earn West Cheshire AC fourth position in the under-11 boys competition, ahead of Louis Tegg (10:05), Leo Green (10:22), Harley Shakespeare-Wetton (11:19) and James Hughes (11:38).

Sion Roberts clocked 16:49 for ninth spot in the under-15 boys race, ahead of Harvey Tegg (17:27), Matthew Douglass (17:53), Liam Farrell (19:12), Charlie Clarke (20:58) and Aaron Scott (22:08), as West Cheshire AC finished fifth team.

Ellie Robinson (24th in 42:41), Lisa Davies (33rd in 45:00) and Anne-Marie Tait (50th in 49:09) combined for 10th spot in the veteran women's team competition.

Greg Jones rounded the under-20 men's race in 39:44 for seventh spot, while Eve Duret finished the under-15 girls race in 17:03 for 15th position.

Laura Turley, meanwhile, won the senior women's 60m title with a new personal best time of 8.04 seconds at the North Wales Championships held at Deeside.

Abigail Pawlett posted under-15 girls 200m (26.97 seconds), 60m hurdles (9.48) and long jump (5.04m) season's bests at the Manchester Indoor Open Meeting, where Ewan Bradley clocked a new under-17 men's 60m hurdles personal best of 9.46 seconds.

The duo were joined at the event by Zac Barnsley, who clocked 7.77 seconds in the under-20 men's 60m, Jake Gibson who posted 8.16 seconds in the under-17 men's 60m, Joseph Morrison who rounded the under-20 men's 600m in 1:28.88, and Anna Crayston who long jumped 4.63m.