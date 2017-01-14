West Cheshire Athletic Club duo Carys Roberts and Dave Alexander grabbed title victories at the Cheshire County Cross Country Championships.
Roberts celebrated success in the under-11 girls race at Birchwood Forest Park, Warrington, with a time of nine minutes 25 seconds, and was supported by Georgina Duffey (ninth in 10:11) and Jessica Lark (24th in 11:06) to earn team bronze medals, backed up by Martha Willetts who clocked 11:22.
Alexander won the over-45 men’s crown after completing the challenging course in a time of 42 minutes 28 seconds, and he spearheaded the West Cheshire veteran men to team silver medals thanks to Richard Hayes (eighth in 45:26), Andrew Clague (10th in 48:21) and John Parlevliet (15th in 49:57), backed up by Philip Woodley (39th in 50:53) and Peter Smith (92nd in 62:48).
Lucia Pyne (12:31), Imogen Pughe (12:46) and Sophie Grainger (13:03) teamed up to earn West Cheshire AC silver medals in the under-13 girls race, backed up by Jodi Bemand (14:25), Lily Harwood (14:33), Abigail Cartwright (14:39) and Grace Scott (16:57).
Sisters Katie and Issy Clarke secured bronze medals in their under-20 and under17 women's events, with Katie clocking 27:41, and Issy posting 18:04, ahead of Beth McMahon (21:25).
Ethan Greenland (24:00), Christy Mageean (24:56) and Jac Goodall (25:17) earned under-17 men’s team bronze medals and they were backed up by Dave Dentith (27:05), Tristan McFarlane (27:07), Matthew McDonnell (27:22), Patrick Tait (29:27) and Adam Carlile (29:47).
Jamie Richardson (11:29), William Wright (11:35) and Henry Robinson (11:38) combined for fourth team position in the under-13 boys race, supported by Sammy Hollins (11:52).
Fergus Garland (9:15), Reece Munro (9:48) and Dan Willetts (10:05) teamed up to earn West Cheshire AC fourth position in the under-11 boys competition, ahead of Louis Tegg (10:05), Leo Green (10:22), Harley Shakespeare-Wetton (11:19) and James Hughes (11:38).
Sion Roberts clocked 16:49 for ninth spot in the under-15 boys race, ahead of Harvey Tegg (17:27), Matthew Douglass (17:53), Liam Farrell (19:12), Charlie Clarke (20:58) and Aaron Scott (22:08), as West Cheshire AC finished fifth team.
Ellie Robinson (24th in 42:41), Lisa Davies (33rd in 45:00) and Anne-Marie Tait (50th in 49:09) combined for 10th spot in the veteran women's team competition.
Greg Jones rounded the under-20 men's race in 39:44 for seventh spot, while Eve Duret finished the under-15 girls race in 17:03 for 15th position.
Laura Turley, meanwhile, won the senior women's 60m title with a new personal best time of 8.04 seconds at the North Wales Championships held at Deeside.
Abigail Pawlett posted under-15 girls 200m (26.97 seconds), 60m hurdles (9.48) and long jump (5.04m) season's bests at the Manchester Indoor Open Meeting, where Ewan Bradley clocked a new under-17 men's 60m hurdles personal best of 9.46 seconds.
The duo were joined at the event by Zac Barnsley, who clocked 7.77 seconds in the under-20 men's 60m, Jake Gibson who posted 8.16 seconds in the under-17 men's 60m, Joseph Morrison who rounded the under-20 men's 600m in 1:28.88, and Anna Crayston who long jumped 4.63m.