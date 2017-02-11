Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abigail Pawlett pocketed a hat-trick of silver medals for West Cheshire AC at the Northern Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The talented all-rounder long-jumped 5.20m, clocked 8.10 seconds in the 60m, and posted 9.12 seconds in the under-15 girls 60m hurdles final at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport Arena.

She was joined at the event by clubmate Stephanie Jones, who secured a bronze medal in the U13 girls long jump, and Jodi Bemand, who achieved 4.02m for fifth position.

Meanwhile, Ellie Robinson (30th in 26:58), Lisa Davies (40th in 27:36) and Kay Hayes (72nd in 31:41) combined to ensure West Cheshire AC’s ladies finished fourth in Division Two of the North Wales Cross Country League after the final round held at The Marches School, Oswestry.

Dave Alexander posted 39:20 for 20th spot in the men’s race, ahead of West Cheshire AC team-mates Richard Hayes (40th in 41:51), Andrew Clague (54th in 43:09), John Parlevliet (69th in 44:14), Andy Carter (86th in 45:25), Tony Woodall (91st in 45:46) and Peter Smith (138th in 55:36).

Sisters Katie and Issy Clarke starred for Chester at Winsford in the Cheshire Schools Cross Country Championships.

Katie finished second in the senior girls event ahead of fourth-placed Martha Owen, while Issy rounded the intermediate girls race in fourth position, ahead of Beth McMahon (20th), Alice Bourne (22nd) and Ailsa Black (23rd), while Niyah Callister was Ellesmere Port and Neston’s lone finisher in 42nd spot.

Matthew Willis won the senior boys race and was backed up by Chester team-mates Ethan Greenland (fifth), Greg Jones (14th) and Adam Carlile (15th).

Chester’s Jamie Richardson finished fourth in the minor boys race, ahead of Henry Robinson (eighth), Kit Baker (10th) and Jack Lally (20th), while Andrew Clarke (36th), Michael Wood (38th) and Matthew Adderton (62nd) represented Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Dave Dentith was seventh home for Chester in the intermediate boys race, ahead of Sion Roberts (ninth), Tristan McFarlane (13th) and Jac Goodall (14th), while Jack Dood (21st), Jacob Cotton (25th), Oliver Costello (47th) and Charlie Douglas (48th) represented Ellesmere Port and Neston.

(Photo: Neale Lewis-Jones)

Jodi Bemand (16th) was first home for Chester in the minor girls race, ahead of Iyla Gallagher (17th), Yasmine Fenwick (19th) and Katherine Cornall (26th), while Hannah McCloney (25th) was first home for Ellesmere Port and Neston, backed up by Grace Scott (39th) and Holly Seiborne (58th).

Imogen Owen (fifth) and Heather Black (sixth) were Chester’s only finishers in the junior girls race, ahead of Ellesmere Port and Neston’s Maysie Linegar (38th), Zoe McDonald (43rd), Katie May Chapman (44th) and Ceris Gaffney (50th).

Will Ashfield secured fifth spot for Chester in the junior boys race, ahead of Matthew Douglas (16th), James Lain (17th) and Joseph Hancock (21st), while Liam Farrell (35th) and Aaron Scott (44th) combined for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Sophie Percival and George Hyde won the women’s and men’s cups at West Cheshire AC’s annual presentation evening held at the Whitby Sports Club, Ellesmere Port.

Percival won the Welsh International U20 javelin title in Cardiff during her first appearance for England in July and she ended the year ranked fifth in the UK for her age.

Hyde retained the men’s cup after a series of impressive performances during 2016, which included shot put victories at the English Schools, Cheshire, Northern, and England Athletics Championships.

Mike Lamb was presented with a Services to West Cheshire AC award, while Lauren Jones won the Wright Trophy, and Katie Clarke’s middle distance exploits merited the Chris Goodwin Memorial Cup.

Other award winners included Ruby Wisbey, Carys Roberts, Dan Willetts, Harley Shakespeare-Wetton, Jodi Bemand, Lucia Pyne, Uzezi Onomerike, Isaac Tait, Evie Tipping, Abigail Pawlett, Ewan Bradley, Jacob Simmonds, Maisie Tipping, Lauren Dimbylow, Ethan Milligan, Dave Dentith, Danielle Erskine, James McMahon, Alan Littler, Pam Ackroyd and Dave Bish.

Ellie Robinson, Anest Muller and Kay Hayes finished first, second and third respectively in the club’s Endurance Women’s Running Cup Competition, while Mark Davies, Andy Carter and Andrew Clague finished first, second and third respectively in the men’s competition.