Abigail Pawlett and George Hyde have been crowned England Indoor Track and Field Championship title winners.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club pair grabbed success at the annual fixture held at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport Arena.

Pawlett clocked a new under-15 girls personal best time of 8.85 seconds to secure the 60m hurdles title and claim top spot in the UK age group rankings and fifth position in the all-time British ranking list.

And the talented all-rounder also bagged a silver medal in the U15 girls long jump with 5.25m.

Hyde continued to impress on the back of his Northern Indoor title display in January, achieving 15.80m at Sheffield to secure the England Indoor U17 men’s shot put title - more than one metre clear of his nearest rival.

Harvey, Louis, Angela and Julian Tegg made it a family affair by representing West Cheshire AC at the English Cross Country Championships held at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park.

Harvey posted 19 minutes 10 seconds for 332nd spot in the U15 boys race alongside Sion Roberts (194th in 17:14) and Aaron Scott (368th in 21:14).

Louis finished 400th with 15:56 in the U13 boys event alongside William Wright (125th in 13:51) and Sam Hollins (267th in 14:42), while Angela rounded the senior women’s race for 573rd spot in 44:52.

Julian negotiated the challenging senior men’s course in 64:19 for 1,524th position, accompanied by Andrew Clague (826th in 52:57), Andy Carter (985th in 54:57) and John Parlevliet (1,143rd in 57:21).

Ethan Greenland spearheaded the U17 men’s team home to 19th spot after clocking 22:58 for 99th position.

He was backed up by Jac Goodall (152nd in 23:34), Dave Dentith (196th in 24:08) and Rory Willson (234th in 25:04).

Lucia Pyne rounded the U13 girls race in 15:14 for 165th position, ahead of Imogen Pughe (264th in 15:56) and Grace Scott (439th in 18:25), and Lily Moorhouse clocked 25:20 for 421st spot in the U15 girls race, while her father, Jon, completed the men’s race in 68:19 for 1,621st spot, and second claim West Cheshire AC runner, Brad Spurdens, representing Nene Valley Harriers, posted 39:38 for 161st position.

Ethan Ackroyd, of Deeside AAC who trains at West Cheshire AC, clocked 18:19 for eighth spot in the U17 men's race at Swansea in the Welsh Cross Country Championships.