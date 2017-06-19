The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester FC started their preparations for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season this morning as the squad and staff returned for pre-season training.

There were new faces at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for the morning meeting, although Ross Hannah, Andy Halls, John McCombe and Harry White were all absent owing to existing holidays.

Kinglsey James, Paul Turnbull and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner were all back in action, though, while free agent Lucas Dawson returned to maintain his fitness levels and try and earn a permanent deal, although budgetary restrictions mean that may be unlikely in the immediate future. One player who did not return was out of contract striker James Alabi, whose future lies elsewhere.

There were also trialists involved in the session, one of whom being former Port Vale goalkeeper Harry Pickering.

Manager Jon McCarthy, player-assistant Tom Shaw, goalkeeping coach Dave Felgate and strikers coach Chris Iwelumo were all back for the first session at Saughall.

Chester play their first pre-season friendly at Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10 (7.30pm) as they get ready for the new National League season on August 5.

The National League fixtures will be announced at 1pm on Wednesday, July 5.