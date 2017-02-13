Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good evening and welcome to the first Chester FC daily digest of the week.

Let's face it, you won't want to watch the Blues' disappointing defeat to Gateshead too many times again.

But, if you'd like to pick the bones out of a loss that leaves Jon McCarthy's men on the far fringes of the play-off race, you can do so above.

Better still, though, it's worth watching the Vanarama National League highlights for Ross Hannah's 96th-minute equaliser for nine-man Barrow alone.

What. A. Goal.

You're welcome back anytime, Ross.

Not pretty reading

We've got a bit more business from the weekend to clear up.

Firstly, Dave Powell's player ratings. They don't make for pretty reading.

Aspin's verdict

We promise we'll move on after this.

No doubt you've heard Chester boss McCarthy's version of events.

But what did his Gateshead counterpart Neil Aspin have to say about Saturday's match?

Aspin said: "Apart from the first 30 minutes I thought we were excellent. Second half we took what we've been working on in training onto the pitch and it worked very well.

"That performance is how I want us to play every week and it was nice to do it in front of the cameras."

Rushie's dream

Only the most optimistic supporter would now suggest the Blues have a chance of going up this season.

But Ian Rush has revealed his hopes that the club he served as a player and as a manager will return to the Football League before too long...

And finally

It appears sought-after defender Sam Hughes could be heading back to the Football League before the Blues do.

