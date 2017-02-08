Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Newton Athletic inflicted defeat upon Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division leaders Birkenhead Town for the first time this season to give their title hopes a significant boost.

Ben Woodman was the star of the show, netting all of Newton’s goals in a superb 4-0 victory that cut the gap to the top to four points.

At the other end of the table Chester Nomads 3rds (Matt Petts) drew 1-1 at Kelsall.

Tom Berry, Danny Evans, Danny Bickerton and Jay Long shared the strikes for Upton JFC in their 4-1 home success over Hoole Youth.

Elton Rigger lost 6-0 at St Saviours (Callum Wynne 3, Carl Ngiam, Eammon Ryan, Luke Hunt) while Princes Villa (Andy Grimes 3, Ryan Bowyer) won 4-1 at AFC Quays (Tom Reece).

Lee McElmeel (4), Matty Mackin, Warren Roberts, Danny Davis and Tom George did the damage as Blacon Youth booked their place in the Dee 106.3 League Cup second round with an 8-2 triumph at Lodge Bar (Jamie Hughes, Tom Fellows).

Christleton Celtic edged a thrilling Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy tie at AFC ESSAR 5-4 thanks to goals from Aaron Hinchcliffe (2), Ben Gregory (2) and Dan Astbury.

New Ferry Rangers (Scott Froggartt,Lee Doyle) pulled off a shock 2-1 win at Ellesmere Port (Jon Britton).

Two games were played in Tarvin Vets Division C with Mersey Royal (Gregg Stones, Steve Anderson, Matty Edwards, Kevin Thompson, Andrew Bolton) winning 5-1 at Ellesmere Port Town (Scott Rowley) and Neston Nomads (Lee Williams, Nick Henderson, Kevin Williams 2, Chris Adamson) triumphing 6-0 at home to Bushell Athletic.

In the Doug Johnson Veterans Trophy, Avenue (Tony Sharpe, Chris McGinn, Lee Gibson) won 3-1 at Nags Head Bunbury, and they were joined in round two by Shotton Steel (Steve Hughes 3, Daz Pritchard 2, Lee Cousins, Paul Whittaker, Dave Johnson, Ian Parry), who were 9-0 winners at home to Upton JFC.

Blacon Vets (Sean McGee, Kevin Garland, Richard Marshall) regained top spot in the Friday Nights 11s with a 3-1 win over improving EL Porto (Cameron Lockett).

In the night’s Chester Business Park derby clash, M&S Bank (Toby Baraclough, Richard Marshall) threw away a two-goal lead in losing 5-2 to CBP.

ESWA are sitting top of the early Monday Night 11s standings after a 4-1 victory over Bears Paw.

Sykrop picked up their first point by drawing 1-1 with Wirral United.

Chester & District Sunday League

Westminster won a feisty Chester & District Sunday League Cheshire Sports Cup quarter-final clash 2-1 at home to St Theresa’s despite the heroics of Teddy Evans.

Theresa’s took a deserved lead through Jacob Pryce but were pegged back by Danny Page before the break.

Just like at the beginning of the tie, Westminster started the second half strongly but they passed up the chance to go in front when Evans pushed a Luke Edwards penalty past the post.

However, the Concorde Trophies Section A leaders were not to be denied and on the hour mark Carl Ngiam chipped in what proved to be the winner.

The final say, though, went to Theresa’s goalkeeper Evans, who saved his second spot-kick, this time from Page.

FC Blacon booked their place in the semi-finals with a superb 3-2 victory at home to AFC Bears Paw.

Aaron Hinchcliffe and Nathan Mapletoft put Paw two goals up but a Scott Chard brace, either side of an own goal, ensured it was Blacon who progressed.

Also through to the last four are Groves Athletic (Tom Douglas 3, Sam Moore 2) after they won 5-2 at home to Spital Vaults (Jack Jones, Joe Muir).

Waggon & Horses closed the gap to top spot in Section A to two points with a 7-1 success at FC Hickory’s.

The excellent Sam Henry (5), Harley Bennion and, with his first goal of the season, Adam Stenning, were on target for Waggon, with substitute Adam Gittins reducing the arrears.

Axis United (Tim Ashbrook, Jack Evans, Jordan Fulton 2) won 4-0 at Upton Youth Centre.

Handbridge Lions (Steve Dodd, Mat Elson, Nathan Rose) moved up to second in Section B, and above Tarvin Rex, with a 3-1 victory at Dee Rangers (Nathan Hickson).

Tarvin lost 4-0 at table-topping The Cat, for whom Jamie Easton hit a hat-trick and top-scorer Chaney Lloyd took his tally for the term to 28.

Custom House (Alec Hutchinson 2, Dale Harris, Andy Riddle) came from behind to win 4-1 at home to Holdi (Tom Frost).

The 25-goal Wayne Manning and Keith Robinson (2) fired Vauxhall SC to a 3-0 triumph at West Park Rangers.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA’s improvement continued as they produced a second-half super show to win 4-1 at home to in-form Richmond Raith Rovers in West Cheshire League Division One.

Richmond were heading for a sixth straight victory after Anthon Lee’s powerfully driven shot broke the deadlock in the 39th minute.

But, soon after the restart, Lee Guirado pounced to equalise, before Chris Melia headed Upton in front for the first time after a free kick was only partially cleared.

The lead was extended when Guirado’s skilfully guided header fell into the path of Luke Finch, who cut inside and arrowed the ball into the far corner.

And a deserved success for Upton, who are now unbeaten in four games and up to ninth, was completed when a Richmond player deflected a cross into his own net.

There were Division Three defeats for Helsby Reserves (Chris Kay, George Williams), 6-2 at home to Mersey Royal, and Chester Nomads Reserves, 3-0 at Rainhill Town Reserves.

Welsh Premier League

(Photo: Chris Howells)

Andy Thomas is hoping to draft in two more defenders after Airbus UK Broughton ’s relegation plight deepened with a 1-0 defeat to Aberystwyth Town.

The Wingmakers now find themselves six points adrift at the foot of the table following wins for fellow strugglers Newtown and Cefn Druids.

Luke Sherbon’s strike five minutes into the second half, moments after he had missed a penalty, proved enough to separate the sides in a scrappy encounter at Park Avenue.

Airbus new signing Leon Clowes was unavailable due to work, Matty McGinn was sidelined by injury, while youngster Tom Matthews was forced off in the first half through illness.

And Wingmakers boss Thomas, whose side host Llandudno on Friday (7.45pm), said: “It was a poor game of little quality. No-one deserved to win.

“Llandudno on Friday is going to be a massive game. There are going to be changes and I hope to have at least one, maybe two, new signings by Thursday.”

Airbus have released midfielder Kevin Monteiro, who is expected to join a National League North club.

Cheshire League

A late penalty condemned Malpas to a 2-1 defeat at Cheshire League Division One basement boys Garswood United.

But Tarporley Victoria won 5-0 at Eagle Sports Reserves in the President’s Cup.

Wirral FA Junior Cup

FC UBER will face Sutton Athletic in the final after two thrilling last-four clashes.

UBER (Graham Dodd, Stephen Dodd, Luke Chard) edged out Neston Nomads 3rds (Robb Marrs, Lee Cousins) 3-2 while Sutton beat Overpool Athletic 4-2 on penalties after Tom McGill’s last-gasp strike had made it 1-1 and took the tie to extra-time.