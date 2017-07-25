Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tarporley High School pupil has nailed a podium place at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Talented West Cheshire Athletic Club thrower Emma Howe represented England in The Bahamas and launched the javelin to a mark of 47.04m for a bronze medal.

Howe, who is ranked number one in the UK for the javelin in her under 17 age group, continued her memorable campaign by securing third spot on countback behind eventual winner, Josephine Lalam, of Uganda (51.89m), and runner-up Ellie Bowyer, of Australia (50.64m).

The teenager, who is coached by Dave McKay, Jenny Manning and Dan Gilroy at Ellesmere Port Sports Village, was crowned Cheshire County Clubs' and Schools' champion in May before claiming the English Schools' and England Athletics titles last month.

Howe's club meanwhile also finished third at Whitehaven in the final round of the Under 17 and Under 20 Youth Development Track and Field League on Sunday.

Will Scott (31.27m) and Will Rattray (30.75m) combined for a double success story in the under 17 mens discus, while James McMahon (5.98m) and Jack Jones (5.09m) teamed up for victories in the under 20 mens long jump.

Katie Clarke rounded the under 20 womens 3,000m (10:29.6), and 1500m steeplechase (5:47.8) for a double success story.

Joseph Morrison clocked a winning under 20 mens 1500m time of 4:30.1 and claimed top spot in the B javelin with 30.80m.

Beth McMahon posted 2:41.0 for first place in the under 17 womens 800m, while Rory Willson rounded the under 17 mens 3,000m in 11:18.4 for first position in the B race, and Christy Mageean won the under 20 mens B 800m in 2:14.2 and B shot (6.19m).

Zac Barnsley celebrated success in his final YDL appearance on the anchor leg in the under 20 mens 4x100m relay, combining with Jack Jones, Alex Kearns and James McMahon for a winning time of 48.5 seconds.

Other point-scoring West Cheshire members at Whitehaven included Eve Duret, Daniel Pagan, Sion Roberts, Ewan Bradley, Georgia Barlow, and Oliver James.