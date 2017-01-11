Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given the time it arrived on your timeline, you may have missed it.

So let us bring to your attention a tweet posted at 12.38am on Wednesday morning.

It is one that should make all Chester FC fans proud...

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell was at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to watch the young Blues go down to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Hyde United.

Click here to relive what turned out to be a marathon night.

And click here for the five positives Dave took from the evening.

Safe the say the performances of Matty Waters, Nathan Brown et al feature prominently.

Get your junior team on TV

The Big Club Giveaway is back for the home clash with Gateshead on Saturday, February 11.

Following the success of the community initiative for the Lincoln City match in October, Chester FC Community Trust is again inviting junior teams to get behind the Blues and show off the excellent work being done within schools and clubs in the area.

The Big Club Giveaway II promises to give youngsters a day to remember, including an opportunity to meet Lupus, the club's mascot, and the players before the game for photographs and autographs.

Visiting teams are encouraged to wear their kits, bring banners and make lots noise, and they will be paraded around the pitch at half-time where the crowd will applaud the efforts of the grassroots game.

This time there’s an extra incentive as the match, which kicks off at 12.15pm, is being broadcast live on BT Sport, and the club is opening the South Stand to put the community guests in the spotlight and hopefully give them the chance to be seen on TV.

Admission for a coach and a team of 11 children is £30. Unlimited extra children can be added at £3 each and parents, grandparents, family and friends can come along and join the fun at £10 each.

Clubs wishing to register or find out further details can email community@chesterfc.com or call 07512 355396.

Forest Green bullish

First up for the Blues is a massive FA Trophy second-round tie at home to Vanarama National League rivals Forest Green Rovers on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The vast majority of Jon McCarthy's squad have had a free week to prepare for the encounter.

But Forest Green's first-teamers were in action on Tuesday when they missed the chance to move level on points with leaders Lincoln City after having to settle for a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh.

Boss Mark Cooper, however, was remaining bullish: "We had to come here and withstand a barrage of aerial bombardment on a real difficult pitch again, and in the first half we got bullied a little bit.

"For 20 minutes, when they scored their goal, we have to be more commanding than that from the goalkeeper through to the forwards.





"We can't just let people bully us in our box, we have to compete, but in the second half I thought we were magnificent.

"I thought we defended everything and then we had three great chances at the end to win it, but I'm pleased with the application, especially the second half.

"It will come. I was just pleased with the spirit in the second half. We showed that we're not a soft touch because, at half time, you could have probably labelled that against us.

"In patches we played some good football, and we created some great chances at the end, but it's all about adapting to the conditions and the teams you're playing against."