Chester FC's Boxing Day assignment with Solihull Moors is here!

Jon McCarthy's men travel to the Midlands to face the newly promoted Moors this afternoon (3pm).

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since 2013.

Both sides will be getting familiar with each other as the fixture list sees the return clash follow a week later at Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, on New Year's Day.

Here's the lowdown on Solihull ahead of the double-header...

The Basics

League position: 16th

Goal difference: -9 (32 GF, 41 GA)

Last game: Drew 4-4 at Dagenham and Redbridge

Form: LLWDD

Top scorer: Akwasi Asante (12 goals)

Team news

Striker Asante started from the bench against Daggers but could return to the starting XI.

Harry White is their other main option upfront as Andy Brown remains sidelined and former Shrewsbury, Crewe and New York Red Bulls striker Luke Rodgers is suspended.

Wrexham's Nortei Nortey signed on a month-long loan at the beginning of December so is available to face the Blues.

Defenders Theo Streete and Jordan Gough were both released by the club last week.

The Manager

Liam McDonald took over from Marcus Bignot, who left for Grimsby Town, in November.

Since the 31-year-old was appointed the Moors have taken five points from five games in the National League.

The former Hednesford Town boss guided them through an FA Cup replay with Yeovil Town on penalties before they were knocked out 6-2 by Luton Town in the second round.

Danger man

Omari Sterling-James.

A former Birmingham City trainee, not the only one in the Solihull squad, the winger has plenty of ability with an eye for goal too.

The 23-year-old scored twice against Dagenham, including this blockbuster, to take his tally to five for the season.

Weaknesses

Only four sides have conceded more goals than Moors in the National League this campaign. They have allowed 12 in their last three outings across all comeptitions.

Part of this may be down to lack of consistency in their lineups and turnover of their squad. Centre-back Joel Kettle is another man on their books who was only signed this month.

With James Alabi in such good form he must fancy his chances of extending his scoring run.