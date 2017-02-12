Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is no shame in losing to Gateshead. They proved yesterday they are a good side.

But what stuck in the throat of Chester FC fans was the performance and the tactics used after their team went in front in the BT Sport live clash...

What did supporters say on our Chester FC Facebook page ?

Brian Pinnington said: "Totally outplayed in midfield no pass and move football we sit far too deep and their players had the freedom of the park. Alabi only player to put a shift in one up front at home too! Rubbish."

John Reddy said: "Played way too deep. One up front. Alabi the only player with fire in his belly today. Opportunity missed... especially in front of television cameras."

Michael Davison PT said: "Joyce was awful. Players played out of position. Alabi lazy (at times) no tracking back. Players don't look interested. No motivation or any form of trying to get the players going from the touchline. Pathetic."

Phil Spencer said: "Poor tactics today, once again the midfield sit too deep throughout the match and one up top at home is poor."

Al Hitchin said: "Up front and no natural width lost us that."

Brian Ball said: "So poor today. After we took the lead it went downhill dramatically."

What did fans say on Twitter?

What did supporters say on the (new) Deva Chat messageboard?

Soulseal said: "I think we've come a long way this season on limited resources. But today showed how far we still have to go. We we well beaten by a much better organised Gateshead. Our strength has been getting goals on the break and we were close to scoring a few more with Shaw's shot in the first half when put through after a bit of magic by Durrell and Alabi in the second after a bit of brilliance. But these opportunities aside we retreated to defend deep and invited Gateshead to attack and the result was inevitable.



"Losing Vassell was a blow as he offers such a threat going forward. The midfield was packed with uncreative players in George, Joyce and Horwood who have no pace and we need only one of them in the team at any one time. Shaw played well in the wrong position and Lloyd had a bad day with none of his usual energy. I would have preferred O'Brien, Mahon or Richards to partner Alabi because we need Shaw in midfield. Without him we can only boot the ball out of defence and there is no link-up play.

(Photo: Terry Marland)





"Hughes looked out of sorts; maybe he's miffed at not getting the transfer to Barnsley. Hudson battled well within his limits and Astles had a bit of a mare as did Roberts. We are not going to win playing like this with three defensive midfielders hoping Astles and Hudson clear their lines for 90 minutes. I think Macca is missing Sharps."

Riotheballboy said: "Well, our chance to impress failed. We just had no fight in us and we were all at sea for most of the game.

"I thought Vassell looked lively before he went off, and that changed the game IMO. We just lost our width and the equaliser just made it too easy. This led to Macca chopping and changing and I don't even know why Lloyd switched to left-back.

"Don't get me started on Mr Johnson. He is probably the worst ref in the league. He was just a big time Charlie, constantly making wrong decisions and breaking up the play.

"Anyway, we were poor and I felt sorry for Alabi who was trying really hard to battle the Gateshead players and getting into positions. Hudson played okay too, although he had a possible head injury.

"The kids behind the goal made some great noise. If it wasn't for them there would've been about 1,500 in attendance.

"I'm so glad that we had a really good first half to the season. Onto Maidstone next Saturday."

Bambi_CFC said: "Frustrating today. We started the better and deserved our 1-0 lead. Their equaliser seemed to knock the stuffing out of us though. It was a good run by the lad but we were crying out for someone to put a foot in and I think Roberts will be disappointed with how he dealt with the shot. Second half was inexcusably poor. We just didn't create enough and although Gateshead are always a well organised side you need to be doing more at home when you're chasing the game.



"Alabi was my MOM, he worked really hard and caused them problems. He was though, hopelessly isolated at times and it was largely down to the formation.



"Some big games coming up because not only should we pick up points, we really HAVE to pick up points. I know the usual suspects will point to the fact that we're pretty safe (for now) but we know how easily a few defeats can become a run of something more worrying.



"The last three/four games were always going to be challenging. We do need to start putting points on the board again though, no matter how safe we may look."