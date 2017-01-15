Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris completed his preparations for this month’s huge twice-round-the-clock Rolex 24 endurance race at Daytona International Raceway with an impressively strong performance during the three-day ‘ROAR Before the 24’ test.



Having starred on his maiden appearance at the world-famous Florida track before Christmas with an excellent showing at the wheel of the Cadillac DPi-VR prototype, the Sunoco Whelen Challenge winner was again in great form with the Action Express Racing squad.



Linking back up with Rolex 24 team-mates Mike Conway, Eric Curran and Dane Cameron throughout the pre-cursor to the big race, former Abbey Gate College and King's School student Seb put into practice everything he learned during his previous visit to Daytona, and also experienced night driving for the first time.

Beginning on Friday, January 6, the No.31 Cadillac started the test with the third fastest time in the opening run and went on to place inside the top five in no fewer than four of the seven sessions across the three days.





Electing to sit-out the wet third run on Saturday, January 7, the team ultimately ended its preparation for the Rolex 24 with a best time of 1m38.902s in Sunday afternoon’s final track session – just 0.5 seconds shy of the pace in the last run courtesy of Cameron’s quickest lap.

“It’s been good all three days”, reflected Morris. “I had some decent time in the car, which is running really well, and we’ve just been fine tuning things really and working on the minute detail, down to something like the buttons on the steering wheel – just working to get everything as good as we can. I think we’ve got a good set-up for the race.



“I got about 10 laps in the night run, although I don’t expect to be driving in the night during the race, but I’ve got that experience now if I am required. I really enjoyed the night driving, you obviously lose some braking references which you learn in the daytime but they’re mainly small things like tyre marks on the track and you can’t look as far ahead due to the headlights.”



The 21-year-old added: “The team is very professional, it’s like a mini F1 team – there is so much data and they operate at a very high level. It’s probably the highest level I’ve seen and been part of in my career so far, and my team-mates have helped me so much. The whole team is fantastic, we’re all more than ready for the Rolex 24.”