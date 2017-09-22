Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris is aiming to secure glory when the British GT Championship reaches its conclusion at Donington Park on Sunday.

Carrying a 10.5-point lead into the final race of the season, after rocketing back to the top of the GT3 standings at Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit last month thanks to a sensational third victory with team-mate Rick Parfitt Jnr, everything now boils down to the eagerly awaited two-hour finale for the former Abbey Gate College and King’s School student.

While arriving at Donington with a points lead is an ideal position to be in, the flip side of the victory during round nine at Brands Hatch is the ‘success penalty’ that comes with race wins in British GT.

That means Morris and Parfitt Jnr will need to remain in the pits for 20 seconds longer than their title rivals, No 33 Lamborghini Huracan of Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen, during the mandatory mid-race driver change pit-stops.

The handicap could prove crucial in the destiny of the championship crown.

But, with the Bentley Continental GT3 pairing having won all of the races longer than 60 minutes in duration this season, confidence is justifiably high.

“We’re immensely looking forward to the last round, the car is good, we’ve improved the traction and we’re going to Donington off the back of a very good test where Rick was incredibly fast,” said Morris, who is from Marford.

“We’re really good in the first and second sectors, and even with the 20-second success penalty we’re confident and not feeling any pressure at all.

“We’ve got the championship lead and we’ll go to Donington and do our usual thing.

“Rick and I are in a very good mindset, we’ve won all of the true endurance races this season and we’re definitely up for this. Hopefully we can bring the championship title home. We can’t wait.”

With three wins, at Rockingham, Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit and Brands Hatch, another top-three points finish at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, and consistent scoring across all nine races contested so far, Morris and Parfitt Jnr have put together a tremendous campaign.

Additionally, Morris’ pace has been beyond compare on several occasions with the fastest ever GT3 lap at Oulton Park’s International Circuit at the beginning of the season, plus a new GT3 lap record at world-renowned Spa, which earned him the Sunoco Fastest Driver of the Weekend accolade.