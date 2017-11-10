Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Curry has been ruled out of England's autumn internationals through injury.

The 19-year-old former Bishop Heber High School student had been named on the bench for tomorrow's Test against Argentina.

But the Sale Sharks flanker will now miss the Twickenham clash, along with the forthcoming matches against Australia and Samoa, after undergoing surgery on a dislocated wrist.

An England statement read: "Following a scan on Thursday afternoon, it has been confirmed that Curry dislocated a small bone in his left wrist.

"He underwent a minor operation this evening and is likely to be out for up to 12 weeks."

Exeter Chiefs' Sam Simmonds has been called up to replace Curry and will win his first cap if introduced from the bench tomorrow.

England coach Eddie Jones had thought long and hard about whether or not to start Curry ahead of Sam Underhill against Argentina before going with the latter.

Jones said: "We've had a good battle between Underhill and Curry. They're genuine opensides. We've got Simmonds coming through.

"We've got some good back rowers coming through. It's a new generation. They're athletically good. They've got a good attitude. It's very exciting."

Curry took his chance to shine in the summer when he became the youngest player to make his England debut since World Cup-winning hero Jonny Wilkinson.

The teenager impressed as Jones' experimental side secured a thrilling 38-34 win in the first Test in San Juan.

Curry's selection was reward for his man-of-the-match display off the bench in the victory over the Barbarians in the uncapped clash at Twickenham in May.

Curry was joined on the tour to Argentina by his identical twin Ben.

But Ben did not feature because of injury.